Key National Assembly session with no-trust motion on agenda today

ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly is set to meet today to deliberate on the no-confidence motion submitted by the Opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser had convened the session last Sunday.

The NA secretariat had issued a 15-point agenda for first day of the 41st session which also included the no-trust motion.

The crucial session of the NA will begin at 11am with recitation from the Holy Quran. Later, the no-confidence motion against PM Khan will be tabled in the House.

Stringent security measures have been taken as paramilitary troops have been deployed in the federal capital due to critical session of the National Assembly.

The resolution is unlikely to be taken up by the National Assembly today due to the recent death of PTI lawmaker Khayal Zaman, and the session is expected to be adjourned after praying for the departed soul till March 28.

The Opposition has been expressing its confident to achieve the required numbers for the success of the no-confidence motion against the premier as several ruling party MNAs have joined the Opposition.

“This House is of the view that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Mr Imran Khan, has lost the confidence of the majority of the members of the National Assembly of Pakistan; therefore he should cease to hold office," read the text of the resolution.

The 14-day constitutional deadline as per Article 54(3) to summon the National Assembly session on the Opposition requisition expired on March 21.

The NA secretariat in a statement said that the session will be summoned on March 25 due to the two-day 48th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad, which was held on March 22-23.