LIVE – PM Imran addressing public gathering in Manshera
04:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
Share
MANSEHRA – Prime Minister Imran Khan is addressing a public gathering at Government Post Graduate College Mansehra.
More to follow...
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and Disadvantages of Fertilizer Broadcasting06:37 AM | 16 Mar, 2022
- Cattle lumpy skin disease and identification09:52 PM | 11 Mar, 2022
- Russia-Ukraine conflict affects fertilizer prices11:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2022
- LIVE – PM Imran addressing public gathering in Manshera04:15 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Huge quantity of chicken meat burnt in Bani Gala for 'witchcraft', ...02:46 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- PAKvAUS, 3rd Test: Australia in command as Pakistan lose 5 wickets in ...12:53 PM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Usman Mirza, four others awarded life sentence in Islamabad couple ...11:42 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Ramazan 2022: Can diabetic patients take insulin while fasting?11:20 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
Ushna Shah calls out airport security staff for 'violating her personal space'
12:21 AM | 25 Mar, 2022
- Fan 'dies from shock' after hearing about 'divorce' between Sajal Aly ...10:17 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Sara Loren tells why she wasn't being offered roles in Pakistani ...06:52 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- Mariyam Nafees looks stunning on her Mayun ceremony06:30 PM | 24 Mar, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022