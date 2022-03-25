PAKvAUS, 3rd Test: Imam, Babar on the move in chase of 351 on final day
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and opener Imam-ul-Haq are leading the Pakistan campaign to chase 351 runs target to beat Australia in the final Test of the three-match series at Gaddafi Stadium today (Friday).
Babar Azam joined Haq after Azhar Ali (17) was removed by Nathan Lyon. Before the launch break, Pakistan need 215 runs to win the crucial game against Aussies.
After visitors declared their second innings on 227/3 late on Day 4, Pakistani openers – Haq and Abdullah Shafique – stand strong as they built 73 runs partnership in the late session.
With a big target of 351, the Cummins-led unit is also hoping to win the series-deciding game. Australia declared second innings at 227-3 shortly after tea, as Pakistani-born Aussie Khawaja slammed an impressive ton.
Kangaroos resumed their second innings on 0-11 and went to a mammoth total with Khawaja and David Warner’s partnership.
Earlier, the number one Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne was given a life when he was dropped on 11 by seamer Nauman Ali, while Pakistani spin ace somewhat atoned for his mistake with the third wicket.
Steve Smith was dismissed before Travis Head's brought visiting side to its 350 targets. It gave Australia nearly four sessions to have a crack at Men in Green, after missing out in the second test at Karachi where Babar led squad salvaged an unbelievable draw.
Pakistan earlier collapsed to 268 in the first innings as Cummins and Mitchell Starc display their A-game.
Meanwhile, the past matches opposed the optimism of hosts as no team has successfully chased down a total higher than 208 in Tests at Lahore.
On the third day, Pakistan collapsed like a house of cards as Australia took an iron grip on the match.
Replying to Australia’s 391 and resuming the third day at 90 for one, Pakistan were cruising nicely at 248 for three before they plummeted to 268 after losing their last seven wickets for 20 runs in 63 balls. Pakistan had gone into tea break at 227 for three with Australia in a bother.
Australia captain Pat Cummins led from the front and took five wickets for 56 runs, his seventh five-fer in 41st Test, while his new-ball partner Mitchell Starc claimed four wickets for 33 runs as the two speedsters caused havoc almost 26 overs after the second new ball was in operation.
