Ali Zafar and Abida Parveen's soundtracks for 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' take the internet by storm

Kamran Shahid's upcoming film "Huay Tum Ajnabi" will be set in the backdrop of the historical events of East Pakistan in 1971, but the majority of the film will fall under the rom-com genre.
The film features Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sadia Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, Ayesha Omar, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Khan and others.
The title track of the project, which was also produced by Shahid, features the exceptional vocals of the renowned Pakistani singer and recipient of the Pride of Performance award, Ali Zafar. His impeccable singing skills and emotive expression in the song have garnered widespread admiration from fans and critics alike.
Meanwhile, the song "Ranjay Bina" by Abida Praveen has recently gained enormous popularity on social media, spreading rapidly like wildfire. Its captivating melody and soulful lyrics have captured the hearts of listeners across various platforms, causing it to become a viral sensation.
The film's songs have caused a frenzy on the internet, with fans showering praise on the talented singers and expressing their enthusiastic anticipation for the long-awaited movie. The infectious melodies and captivating lyrics of the songs have created a buzz among the audience, generating a sense of excitement and eagerness for the release of the film.
Huay Tum Ajnabi will be screened on Eid-ul-Fitr in all cinemas across the country this year.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/05-Mar-2023/huaytumajnabi-title-song-of-kamranshahid-s-directorial-debut-released
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.