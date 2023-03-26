Ali Zafar and Abida Parveen's soundtracks for 'Huey Tum Ajnabi' take the internet by storm

Kamran Shahid's upcoming film "Huay Tum Ajnabi" will be set in the backdrop of the historical events of East Pakistan in 1971, but the majority of the film will fall under the rom-com genre.

The film features Mikaal Zulfiqar, Sadia Khan, Sohail Ahmed, Mehmood Aslam, Shafqat Cheema, Samina Pirzada, Ayesha Omar, Shamoon Abbasi, Ali Khan and others.

The title track of the project, which was also produced by Shahid, features the exceptional vocals of the renowned Pakistani singer and recipient of the Pride of Performance award, Ali Zafar. His impeccable singing skills and emotive expression in the song have garnered widespread admiration from fans and critics alike.

Meanwhile, the song "Ranjay Bina" by Abida Praveen has recently gained enormous popularity on social media, spreading rapidly like wildfire. Its captivating melody and soulful lyrics have captured the hearts of listeners across various platforms, causing it to become a viral sensation.

The film's songs have caused a frenzy on the internet, with fans showering praise on the talented singers and expressing their enthusiastic anticipation for the long-awaited movie. The infectious melodies and captivating lyrics of the songs have created a buzz among the audience, generating a sense of excitement and eagerness for the release of the film.

Huay Tum Ajnabi will be screened on Eid-ul-Fitr in all cinemas across the country this year.

