Pakistani celebrities give a sneak peek into their Ramadan preparations

The sacred month of Ramadan has commenced, filling Muslims worldwide with joy and anticipation. In Pakistan, the holy month is observed with utmost reverence and fervour. Even celebrities embrace this special time, taking pleasure in sharing their sahoor and Iftaar experiences with their followers.
Recently, several Pakistani celebrities have been providing glimpses into their Ramadan. From enjoying delicious homemade food to spending quality time with loved ones, these celebrities are giving us a glimpse into how they celebrate this special month.
Lollywood diva, Saba Qamar has been providing her followers with an insight into her cooking process by documenting it in her kitchen. She took to her Instagram story to post a picture of herself in the kitchen with the caption "Making shami kebab for iftaar. Wanna have some?"
Similarly, Aijaz Aslam has been providing his fans with tips and inspiration for iftar meals. He has been showcasing a range of traditional and contemporary dishes, while also emphasizing the importance of healthy and easy-to-prepare meals during Ramadan.
Ushna Shah's husband captured a picture of her before Iftaar, and she shared it on her social media account.
Asim Azhar's story featured sehri in old Lahore with fiance and actress Meerub Ali.
Other notable Pakistani celebrities such as Momina Mustehsan, Sunita Marshall, Urwa Hocane, and model Sabika Iman have also been sharing their Ramadan experiences with their fans. They have been posting pictures of their meals and family gatherings.
Ayesha Baig, the wife of YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, took to her Instagram story to share her preparations for iftaar.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 26, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.1
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|345.5
|349
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.4
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187
|189.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.6
|759.6
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.31
|41.71
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|923.62
|932.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.56
|179.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|731.97
|739.97
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.43
|78.13
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.97
|311.47
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 204,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs175,590.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs160,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 187,732.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Karachi
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Islamabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Peshawar
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Quetta
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sialkot
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Attock
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujranwala
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Jehlum
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Multan
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Gujrat
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nawabshah
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Chakwal
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Hyderabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Nowshehra
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Sargodha
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Faisalabad
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
|Mirpur
|PKR 204,800
|PKR 2459
