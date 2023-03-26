Pakistani celebrities give a sneak peek into their Ramadan preparations

The sacred month of Ramadan has commenced, filling Muslims worldwide with joy and anticipation. In Pakistan, the holy month is observed with utmost reverence and fervour. Even celebrities embrace this special time, taking pleasure in sharing their sahoor and Iftaar experiences with their followers.

Recently, several Pakistani celebrities have been providing glimpses into their Ramadan. From enjoying delicious homemade food to spending quality time with loved ones, these celebrities are giving us a glimpse into how they celebrate this special month.

Lollywood diva, Saba Qamar has been providing her followers with an insight into her cooking process by documenting it in her kitchen. She took to her Instagram story to post a picture of herself in the kitchen with the caption "Making shami kebab for iftaar. Wanna have some?"

Similarly, Aijaz Aslam has been providing his fans with tips and inspiration for iftar meals. He has been showcasing a range of traditional and contemporary dishes, while also emphasizing the importance of healthy and easy-to-prepare meals during Ramadan.

Ushna Shah's husband captured a picture of her before Iftaar, and she shared it on her social media account.

Asim Azhar's story featured sehri in old Lahore with fiance and actress Meerub Ali.

Other notable Pakistani celebrities such as Momina Mustehsan, Sunita Marshall, Urwa Hocane, and model Sabika Iman have also been sharing their Ramadan experiences with their fans. They have been posting pictures of their meals and family gatherings.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-03-25/1679742287-2075.jpeg

Ayesha Baig, the wife of YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, took to her Instagram story to share her preparations for iftaar.