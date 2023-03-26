Search

Pakistani singer dedicates song to Turkiye earthquake victims

Noor Fatima 08:00 PM | 26 Mar, 2023
Pakistani singer dedicates song to Turkiye earthquake victims
Source: Asad Qureshi (Instagram)

To show solidarity with the Turkish people affected by the destructive twin earthquakes, a Pakistani singer released a song dedicated to the victims. The track titled Türkiye Pakistan Kardeshiz has been presented by Asad Qureshi, an aspiring Pakistani music artist, who not only composed the song but also performed it in Turkish.

With its heartwarming lyrics, the official music video for the song also includes English subtitles as well as cinematic masterpieces of relief work provided by Islamabad to Ankara. The song highlights the unbreakable friendship and brotherly relations between both Muslim nations. 

"I came up with the idea of this song while I was observing the fundraising for earthquake victims in Türkiye," the 25-year-old musician from the northeastern city of Lahore told Anadolu.

“I also participated in and organized a number of fundraising camps," Qureshi said.

"The idea behind the song was to show solidarity with our Turkish brothers and disseminate the message that we are with them in this difficult and hard time," he added.

This isn't In the past, the singer has composed songs about the brotherly relations between Pakistan, Türkiye, and Azerbaijan.

"All of my songs have a message of peace and unity among Muslim nations," he said. "The audience and even officials from other Muslim countries have praised my work, and I am looking forward to more collaboration with my Turkish and Azerbaijani brothers."

"The Turkish consulate in Pakistan has appreciated my work, and whenever I perform in public events, people always respect my work and dedication to building more healthy relationships between both countries," Qureshi exclaimed.

For the unversed, On February 06, two earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 struck 11 Turkish provinces Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa. The disaster took the lives of hundreds of thousands of people.

Copyright ©2023.

