Threat alert issued for Imran Khan’s Minar-e-Pakistan power show

LAHORE – The Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) has issued a security alert regarding the public gathering of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) at the Minar-e-Pakistan today (Saturday).

The alert states that a proscribed organization might target the security officials, participants of the rally or PTI leadership.

The alert also stated that the terrorists could also target Imran Khan’s residence, Zaman Park, in Lahore. Authorities concerned have issued directives to the police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other agencies to ensure security at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

Despite the clouds of uncertainty overhang the polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI Chairman Imran Khan is all set to kick off his election campaign by holding a power show at Minar-e-Pakistan today.