Afghan protesters storm Pakistan High Commission building in London
Web Desk
01:41 AM | 25 May, 2021
LONDON — A number of Afghan protesters staged a demonstration outside the Pakistan High Commission building in London on Monday. 

Some of the protesters pelted the building with stones and water bottles in the police presence.

A protest was simultaneously held outside the Qatari embassy in London against Qatar’s involvement in the ongoing Afghan peace process but the protest there remained peaceful.

Footage of the protest shows several demonstrators throwing objects at Pakistan High Commission’s premises located in the Lowndes Square, Knightsbridge while chanting offensive slogans. The police could be seen trying to stop the protesters from entering the building.

Speaking to the Pakistani media, the spokesperson for the Pakistan High Commission said that a complaint has been filed with the British government to take action against those who resorted to hooliganism and damaged the building of the commission. The spokesman said the video footage of the damage has been shared with the authorities and a request for strict security arrangements has been submitted. 

