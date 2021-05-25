Balochistan’s ex finance secy Mushtaq Raisani sentenced to 10 years in jail for corruption
02:23 PM | 25 May, 2021
QUETTA – An accountability court in Balochistan’s capital has sentenced finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani to ten years in prison in a corruption case.

Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of accountability court-I announced the reserved verdict and also directed to seize his properties.

The court also sentenced the former adviser to Balochistan chief minister Mir Khalid Lango for two years and two months in the same case. Meanwhile, another accused contractor, Sohail Majeed Shah, was earlier released following a plea bargain.

A reference was filed against all accused of their involvement in the Rs2.24 billion scam.

This is a developing story…

