Balochistan’s ex finance secy Mushtaq Raisani sentenced to 10 years in jail for corruption
Share
QUETTA – An accountability court in Balochistan’s capital has sentenced finance secretary Mushtaq Ahmed Raisani to ten years in prison in a corruption case.
Judge Munawar Ahmed Shahwani of accountability court-I announced the reserved verdict and also directed to seize his properties.
The court also sentenced the former adviser to Balochistan chief minister Mir Khalid Lango for two years and two months in the same case. Meanwhile, another accused contractor, Sohail Majeed Shah, was earlier released following a plea bargain.
A reference was filed against all accused of their involvement in the Rs2.24 billion scam.
This is a developing story…
- Balochistan’s ex finance secy Mushtaq Raisani sentenced to 10 years ...02:23 PM | 25 May, 2021
- PM Imran announces 170,000 scholarships under Kamyab Jawan program ...01:58 PM | 25 May, 2021
- Man attempted to attack Imam at Kaaba claims to be awaited ‘Imam ...01:38 PM | 25 May, 2021
- ‘Love is in the Air’ - Pakistani couple caught kissing onboard ...12:48 PM | 25 May, 2021
-
- New Instagram pictures appear to show Dubai's Princess Latifa alive07:36 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Nadia Hussain calls out Nabila for her 'demeaning' behaviour07:00 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Nausheen Shah takes Umer Sayeed to cleaners after snide comment08:33 PM | 24 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021