Azadi March concludes as Imran Khan gives six-day deadline to govt for announcing elections

Web Desk
08:15 AM | 26 May, 2022
Source: Tehreek-e-Insaf (Twtter)
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister and PTI chairman Imran Khan on Thursday gave an ultimatum to the government - announce date for new election within six days or face another big rally of people. 

He announced the end of the Azadi March while addressing party workers in the federal capital. "I will march on Islamabad with sea of people again if demands are not met." 

"We came here to unite the nation, not for diving," he said while lashing out at the government for using paramilitary troops against the protesters. 

"Army, Rangers, police are ours like public," the PTI chairman said, adding that the "imported government" wanted confrontation between army and PTI workers. 

Khan went to his Bani Gala residence after addressing the participants of the marchers, Geo News reported. 

The PTI chief reached Islamabad after midnight to address the party workers and supporters. 

However, Khan could not reach D-Chowk, where a large crowd of PTI supporters was waiting for him, even hours after his expected time of arrival.

Earlier, PTI supporters allegedly set some trees and a police van on fire before Khan's caravan entered the federal capital on Wednesday night.

However, some people were speculating that government authorities set fire to different things in the federal capital just to malign the opposition party. 

The incident took place soon after PTI Chairman Imran Khan released his latest video message for the nation, saying that his caravan was just at an hour away from Islamabad.

Khan asked the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to reach D-Chowk and wait for him. He once again reiterated that he was not doing politics; he was doing jihad to save Pakistan. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

In Karachi, police opened fire on PTI supporters who had gathered in the city in support of Imran Khan's Haqiqi Azadi March as part of his efforts to rid Pakistan of what he calls "imported government". As a result, two PTI activists were killed. 

  

