LIVE: Imran Khan arrives in Islamabad to address participants in PTI's long march
ISLAMABAD – Ousted prime minister Imran Khan arrived in the federal capital along with his caravan after midnight to address participants in PTI's long march.
However, Khan could not reach D-Chowk, where a large crowd of PTI supporters was waiting for him, even hours after his expected time of arrival.
Earlier, PTI supporters allegedly set some trees and a police van on fire before Khan's caravan entered the federal capital on Wednesday night.
However, some people were speculating that government authorities set fire to different things in the federal capital just to malign the opposition party.
وفاقی دارالحکومت کے مرکزی علاقہ بلیو ایریا میں پی ٹی آئی کارکنان نے درختوں اور گرین بیلٹ کو نذر آتش کردیا pic.twitter.com/nznKg6x5ts— Ghazanfar Abbas (@ghazanfarabbass) May 25, 2022
The incident took place soon after PTI Chairman Imran Khan released his latest video message for the nation, saying that his caravan was just at an hour away from Islamabad.
لانگ مارچ میں شریک مظاہرین نے بلیو ایریا میں درختوں اور گاڑی کو آگ لگا دی۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 25, 2022
پولیس نے فائربریگیڈکو بلوا لیا۔کچھ جگہوں پر آگ بجھا دی گئی جبکہ مظاہرین نے ایکسپریس چوک میں دوبارہ درختوں کو آگ لگا دی۔ ریڈ زون کی سکیورٹی کو مزید بڑھا دیا گیا ہے۔ترجمان اسلام آباد پولیس@PTVNewsOfficial
Khan asked the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to reach D-Chowk and wait for him. He once again reiterated that he was not doing politics; he was doing jihad to save Pakistan.
View this post on Instagram
In Karachi, police opened fire on PTI supporters who had gathered in the city in support of Imran Khan's Haqiqi Azadi March as part of his efforts to rid Pakistan of what he calls "imported government". As a result, two PTI activists were killed.
Two PTI workers martyred in direct police firing in Karachi#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ #MarchAgainstlmportedGovt pic.twitter.com/5Bo85Ol3bo— Shahzeb Dal (@ShahzebDal1) May 25, 2022
