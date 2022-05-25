LIVE: PTI supporters in Imran Khan's long march set police van on fire in Islamabad's Blue Area
Web Desk
11:03 PM | 25 May, 2022
LIVE: PTI supporters in Imran Khan's long march set police van on fire in Islamabad's Blue Area
Source: Social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – PTI supporters allegedly set some trees and a police ban on fire before ousted prime minister's long march entered the federal capital on Wednesday evening.

However, some people were speculating that government authorities set fire to different things in the federal capital just to malign the opposition party. 

The incident took place soon after PTI Chairman Imran Khan released his latest video message for the nation, saying that his caravan was just at an hour away from Islamabad.

Khan asked the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to reach D-Chowk and wait for him. He once again reiterated that he was not doing politics; he was doing jihad to save Pakistan. 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

  

More From This Category
All educational institutions to remain closed in ...
09:28 PM | 25 May, 2022
Another child paralyzed as Pakistan reports ...
08:44 PM | 25 May, 2022
HSA, UNFPA mark Int'l day of Midwife 2022 and day ...
08:14 PM | 25 May, 2022
Pakistan Army strongly condemns sentencing of ...
08:01 PM | 25 May, 2022
PTA clears the air on blocking internet services ...
07:36 PM | 25 May, 2022
LHC imposes Rs100,000 fine on Punjab CM Hamza ...
07:06 PM | 25 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Why Saba Qamar rejected Bollywood films?
07:22 PM | 25 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr