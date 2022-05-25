LIVE: PTI supporters in Imran Khan's long march set police van on fire in Islamabad's Blue Area

ISLAMABAD – PTI supporters allegedly set some trees and a police ban on fire before ousted prime minister's long march entered the federal capital on Wednesday evening.

However, some people were speculating that government authorities set fire to different things in the federal capital just to malign the opposition party.

وفاقی دارالحکومت کے مرکزی علاقہ بلیو ایریا میں پی ٹی آئی کارکنان نے درختوں اور گرین بیلٹ کو نذر آتش کردیا pic.twitter.com/nznKg6x5ts — Ghazanfar Abbas (@ghazanfarabbass) May 25, 2022

The incident took place soon after PTI Chairman Imran Khan released his latest video message for the nation, saying that his caravan was just at an hour away from Islamabad.

لانگ مارچ میں شریک مظاہرین نے بلیو ایریا میں درختوں اور گاڑی کو آگ لگا دی۔

پولیس نے فائربریگیڈکو بلوا لیا۔کچھ جگہوں پر آگ بجھا دی گئی جبکہ مظاہرین نے ایکسپریس چوک میں دوبارہ درختوں کو آگ لگا دی۔ ریڈ زون کی سکیورٹی کو مزید بڑھا دیا گیا ہے۔ترجمان اسلام آباد پولیس@PTVNewsOfficial — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) May 25, 2022

Khan asked the people of Rawalpindi and Islamabad to reach D-Chowk and wait for him. He once again reiterated that he was not doing politics; he was doing jihad to save Pakistan.