Sajal's healing words for Ahad's ailing aunt win her praise

One of the most sought after former couple of the Pakistani film and drama industry, Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, may have parted ways, but not cut off all ties.

Recently, Ahad’s aunt Saba shared a picture before her chemotherapy and Sajal sent her prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery and good health.

Saba returned the gesture and it seems like the families of the two actors haven’t cut off their ties after all.

Regardless of the factors that led to their divorce, Sajal and Ahad have shown that kindness prevails in their relations. The couple hasn’t given any public statement about their separation either.

Saba has been sharing her journey fighting cancer on her Instagram. Amidst her chemotherapy sessions, she shared a selfie with short hair and wrote, "Who knew there’s a haircut called pre-chemo haircut? Step 2 [of treatment] is to pretend you like it.”

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor left a comment under the emotional post. She wrote, “Lots of prayers for your health and strength. May Allah protect you always. Ameen.”

Saba “appreciated” the kind words and replied, “JazakAllah for your beautiful prayer. I really appreciate it. May Allah reward your kindness.”

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot in 2020 after announcing engagement a year earlier. However, the viewers' favourite couple called it quits recently.

The actors have worked together in several projects such as Yakeen Ka Safar, Ye Dil Mera, Dhoop Ki Deewar.