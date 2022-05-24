Sajal's healing words for Ahad's ailing aunt win her praise
Web Desk
11:15 PM | 24 May, 2022
Sajal's healing words for Ahad's ailing aunt win her praise
Source: Sajal Ali (Instagram)
Share

One of the most sought after former couple of the Pakistani film and drama industry, Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir, may have parted ways, but not cut off all ties.

Recently, Ahad’s aunt Saba shared a picture before her chemotherapy and Sajal sent her prayers and best wishes for her speedy recovery and good health.

Saba returned the gesture and it seems like the families of the two actors haven’t cut off their ties after all.

Regardless of the factors that led to their divorce, Sajal and Ahad have shown that kindness prevails in their relations. The couple hasn’t given any public statement about their separation either. 

Saba has been sharing her journey fighting cancer on her Instagram. Amidst her chemotherapy sessions, she shared a selfie with short hair and wrote, "Who knew there’s a haircut called pre-chemo haircut? Step 2 [of treatment] is to pretend you like it.”

The Sinf-e-Aahan actor left a comment under the emotional post. She wrote, “Lots of prayers for your health and strength. May Allah protect you always. Ameen.” 

Saba “appreciated” the kind words and replied, “JazakAllah for your beautiful prayer. I really appreciate it. May Allah reward your kindness.” 

Sajal and Ahad tied the knot in 2020 after announcing engagement a year earlier. However, the viewers' favourite couple called it quits recently.

The actors have worked together in several projects such as Yakeen Ka Safar, Ye Dil Mera, Dhoop Ki Deewar.

More From This Category
TikToker Dolly shares new video to prove ...
12:15 AM | 25 May, 2022
Pakistani beauty mogul Shiza teams up with Selena ...
10:17 PM | 24 May, 2022
Srha Asghar and Rabya Kulsoom's dance video goes ...
06:18 PM | 24 May, 2022
Humayun Saeed updates fans about upcoming series ...
07:00 PM | 24 May, 2022
Ertugrul star Esra Bilgic’s new bold photos set ...
04:40 PM | 24 May, 2022
Team ‘Joyland’ receives standing ovation at ...
08:49 PM | 24 May, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Dolly shares new video to prove innocence in forest fire case
12:15 AM | 25 May, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr