China agrees to provide fresh funding to Pakistan to avert default, claims Financial Times

Pakistan is preparing for more repayment deadlines that might push the nation into default even though it anticipates China to roll over more than $2 billion in debt that is due next month.
Pakistan's current foreign reserves are only $4.3 billion, and it has around $3.7 billion in foreign debt due this month and in June as a result of the stalled IMF funding plan.
According to a report of the UK-based paper Financial Times (FT), two top-ranking Pakistani officials claimed that Beijing has agreed to provide fresh funds right away after Pakistan makes two major debt repayments totaling $2.3 billion in June.
The refinancing of the $1.3 billion in commercial loans and the $1 billion loan from the Chinese government will help Pakistan in avoiding an immediate default, Pakistani authorities told FT.
Beijing extended some loans to Pakistan earlier this year. During a visit to Pakistan earlier this month, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang reaffirmed Beijing's financial support for the nation.
China's foreign ministry promised to "help Pakistan achieve stability" in a letter to the Financial Times. "China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic cooperative partners," it said.
One of Pakistan's closest allies, China was likely to provide help, according to a number of analysts, although they cautioned that this would not eliminate the risk of default.
In reference to the June debt deadlines, Uzair Younus, head of the Pakistan Initiative at the Atlantic Council, a Washington-based think tank, said: "There's no way that the Chinese... will walk back from Pakistan at this time."
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/27-Apr-2023/where-does-total-debt-of-pakistan-stand-at
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 27, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,550 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|lPKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.