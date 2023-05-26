Ipsos survey: 80pc Pakistanis call for tough action against May 9 vandals

ISLAMABAD: A vast majority of Pakistani citizens expressed strong condemnation for the violent acts committed, including the ransacking of army installations, desecration of martyrs’ monuments, and damage to public properties following the arrest of Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI party, on May 9.

Furthermore, they called on the government to take punitive measures against the individuals responsible for the mayhem that occurred on that day.

According to a survey conducted by Ipsos Pakistan from May 18 to May 21, 2023, with the participation of 1,000 respondents from across the country, an overwhelming 93 percent of the respondents strongly condemned the attacks on army and public properties.

Moreover, 80 percent of the survey participants urged the government to take decisive action against the vandals. However, 10 percent suggested issuing warnings to the arrested attackers and letting them go, while an equal number of respondents appealed for lenient punishments for the perpetrators.

When asked about whether the May 9 attacks were orchestrated as part of a planned scheme, 56 percent of the Pakistanis surveyed believed that the attacks were indeed executed as part of an organized plan.

In response to a question regarding how PTI workers and leaders should react to the May 9 incidents, 50 percent of the respondents demanded that the PTI leadership strongly condemn the event. However, 37 percent advised the PTI to call for a transparent investigation into the incidents, while 7 percent recommended maintaining silence.

When asked who was primarily responsible for the May 9 incidents, 31 percent held the government accountable, while 24 percent placed the blame on the PTI for resorting to violent reactions.

Interestingly, 17 percent held themselves and the general public responsible, 3 percent attributed the blame to foreign powers, 3 percent to social media, and 2 percent to the judiciary for the chaos that unfolded on May 9. However, 6 percent did not provide a response to the question.