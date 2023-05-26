Pakistani man drowns in Spanish sea

BARCELONA – Yasir Arafat, a 28-year-old Pakistani individual hailing from the Gujarat district, tragically lost his life due to drowning in the sea off the coast of Valencia, Spain.

Yasir, originally from the village Puran in Gujrat, had ventured into the sea for recreational swimming accompanied by his cousins, despite lacking the swimming skills.

Upon receiving the distress call, local authorities and rescue personnel promptly arrived at the scene. Despite their dedicated efforts over the course of an hour, they were unable to revive Yasir and restore his breathing.

Regrettably, the young man was pronounced deceased, and his remains were subsequently handed over to the police for further proceedings.