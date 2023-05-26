Search

World

Pakistani man drowns in Spanish sea

Web Desk 10:10 AM | 26 May, 2023
Pakistani man drowns in Spanish sea

BARCELONA – Yasir Arafat, a 28-year-old Pakistani individual hailing from the Gujarat district, tragically lost his life due to drowning in the sea off the coast of Valencia, Spain.

Yasir, originally from the village Puran in Gujrat, had ventured into the sea for recreational swimming accompanied by his cousins, despite lacking the swimming skills.

Upon receiving the distress call, local authorities and rescue personnel promptly arrived at the scene. Despite their dedicated efforts over the course of an hour, they were unable to revive Yasir and restore his breathing.

Regrettably, the young man was pronounced deceased, and his remains were subsequently handed over to the police for further proceedings.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Qatari man wins gold in Geneva for world’s first smart prayer rug

05:02 PM | 24 May, 2023

Nepalese man creates history as first double above-knee amputee to summit Mount Everest

03:16 PM | 21 May, 2023

Outrage as single mother gets 6 years jail term for killing man during rape attempt

08:30 AM | 21 May, 2023

Eight Pakistani Umrah pilgrims charred to death in Makkah hotel fire

10:15 AM | 20 May, 2023

British-Pakistani comedian and YouTuber Humza Arshad speaks at Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival

06:11 PM | 10 May, 2023

Love has no borders: Indian man flies to Pakistan to marry his sweetheart

11:36 AM | 3 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Eight Pakistani peacekeepers honoured posthumously at UN

01:07 PM | 26 May, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – May 26, 2023

08:20 AM | 26 May, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 26, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 26, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 309 312
Euro EUR 328 331
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379 382.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 83.9 84.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 81.9 82.7
Australian Dollar AUD 201 203
Bahrain Dinar BHD 762.17 770.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 225 227
China Yuan CNY 40.74 41.14
Danish Krone DKK 41.58 41.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.31 37.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 932.58 941.58
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.92 63.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.8 181.8
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.58 26.88
Omani Riyal OMR 741.31 749.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.28 78.98
Singapore Dollar SGD 215 217
Swedish Korona SEK 26.91 27.21
Swiss Franc CHF 318.76 321.26
Thai Bhat THB 8.37 8.52

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 26, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,910.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs185,083 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 215,873.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Karachi PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Islamabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Peshawar PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Quetta PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Sialkot PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Attock PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Gujranwala PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Jehlum PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Multan PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Bahawalpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Gujrat PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Nawabshah PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Chakwal PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Hyderabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Nowshehra PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Sargodha PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Faisalabad PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517
Mirpur PKR 235,500 PKR 2,517

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Imran Riaz Khan

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: