Tipu Sultan's sword sells for more than $17 million

Bedchamber sword of Tipu Sultan, an 18th century Muslim king of India known for his leadership and barvery, was sold at an auction in London for £14 million ($17.4 million).
According to a statement from auction house Bonhams, the sword sold at the auction on Tuesday at a price seven times higher than its estimated purchase cost, broke the previous record of an Indian and Islamic piece.
Nima Sagharchi, group head of Islamic and Indian art at Bonhams, said in the statement that the sword "has an extraordinary history, an astonishing provenance, and unrivalled craftsmanship."
"It was expected that it would be so fiercely disputed between two phone bidders and a bidder present. We are thrilled with the outcome," he continued.
Tipu Sultan controlled the kingdom of Mysore in southern India from 1782 and 1799, receiving the nickname "Tiger of Mysore" for the ferocity with which he upheld his domain.
He invented the use of rocket artillery in battle and made Mysore the most vibrant city in India.
On May 4, 1799, British troops attacked Seringapatam (now Srirangapatna), the capital of Tipu's kingdom and killed him.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 27, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|307.9
|311.15
|Euro
|EUR
|330
|333
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|381
|384.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.6
|85.4
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|82.6
|83.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|201
|203
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|762.21
|770.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|225.5
|227.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.6
|41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.39
|41.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.6
|36.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|932.2
|941.2
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.42
|63.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.98
|178.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.58
|752.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.73
|79.41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.73
|27.03
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.34
|318.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,550 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,950.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|lPKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,550
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.