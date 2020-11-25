Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - Watch live stream

Waqar Wamiq
12:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - Watch live stream
Share

Brace yourself as the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are just around the corner!

Nominations will be out tonight, some two months before the awards are aired on Sunday, January 31st.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET / 9:00 a.m., and the live can easily be accessed on Grammys official website.

The Recording Academy will announce 83 nominees for the 63rd Grammy Awards in an hour-long live stream on GRAMMY.com for the first time ever. The organization’s Chair and Interim President/CEO Harvey Mason Jr., along with some megastars like Dua Lipa, Mickey Guyton, Sharon Osbourne, and Imogen Heap, will be listing off the nominees.

During the live stream, specific categories are to be announced, including the Grammy’s Big Four – best new artist, the album of the year, the record of the year, and song of the year. However, the list of complete 84 categories will only be available live on the Recording Academy’s website.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards Ceremony will present the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, i.e., September 1, 2019, to August 31, 2020.

More From This Category
Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - ...
12:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020
Are Urwa Hocane and Farhan Saeed filing for ...
09:57 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Celebs turning 60 in 2020
07:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
Mahira Khan among 100 Most Inspiring Women
07:08 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
10 Richest Actresses of All Time
09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
Does Meesha Shafi want to date Babar Azam?
07:05 PM | 23 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Here's all about Grammys Award 2021 Nominations - Watch live stream
12:00 AM | 25 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr