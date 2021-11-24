PM Imran launches new projects under Kamyab Jawan programme
10:20 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
PM Imran launches new projects under Kamyab Jawan programme
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday launched new projects under Kamyab Jawan National Youth Development Programme for the welfare of young people in the country.

The projects include Kamyab Jawan Markaz, Kamyab Jawan Green Youth Movement, Kamyab Jawan Innovation League and Kamyab Jawan Talent Hunt Youth Sports League.                       

Addressing a convention in the capital city, Khan said the government is providing interest free loans to over four million families to start new businesses, focusing on skill development, and interest free loans for construction of houses.

He urged the youth to distinguish between good and bad by improving moral standards, while stressing the need for character building of the coming generations as per teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

