Police arrest four for ‘blasphemy’

ISLAMABAD – Punjab police have detained four persons on the charges of blasphemy following a row with a local mosque cleric as the family requested for an announcement about the death of a Christian neighbor, Al Jazeera reported.

Report of Middle East outlet quoting sources said the incident took place at Khodi Khushal Singh village on November 18.

It all started when the woman among four argued with the Imam of the local mosque for the funeral announcement of a Christian neighbor while the prayer leader insisted that Islamic laws only allow them to make announcements for the funeral of Muslims.

The FIR stated that the woman returned with her husband and sons, who got furious and involved in a heated debate with the prayer leader.

As the two sides exchange blows, a case was lodged against the four persons on the complaint of a member of the mosque committee which alleged the nominated persons of ‘insulting Islamic laws’. The four people were reportedly charged under sections 295 and 298 of the Pakistan penal code.

Report quoting a local law enforcer said the apprehended persons have also presented before a court.

Cantt Division SP Sukhera told media that local police had allegations verified from the area residents when the matter was brought to the notice of senior police officers.

The issue also garnered the attention of human rights activists as they condemned the incident, calling it a ‘misuse of blasphemy laws’.