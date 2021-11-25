TikTok star Hareem Shah drops truth bombs in bold interview with Tabish Hashmi
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
TikTok star Hareem Shah drops truth bombs in bold interview with Tabish Hashmi
Share

Tiktok controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to entertain her admirers and has once again endeared herself to the fans with her latest explosive interview.

From a plethora of bold dances to peculiar TikTok videos, Hareem's larger than life persona has amassed applause and massive backlash and this time is no exception either.

This time around, Hareem paved her way to headlines over her controversial appearance on the talk show 'To Be Honest'.

Not shying away from scandalous remarks and shocking action, Hareem was hosted by Tabish Hashmi whose quick wit and on-point humour welcomed many headlines worthy juicy headlines.

From revealing her first salary to calling Sheikh Rasheed who after picking up the call told Hareem to call him later, the video has spread like wildfire on the internet leaving the netizens buzzing.

Back in 2019, Shah made headlines after an apparent video of her with cabinet minister Sheikh Rashid made rounds on social media. 

Tiktok stars Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak’s ... 05:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2021

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah and Sundal Khattak share a great friendship bond and they are not shy in ...

More From This Category
Mahira Khan and others dance their heart out at ...
03:30 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Anoushay Abbasi celebrates birthday with friends
03:57 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
'Sinf-e-Aahan' - Asim Azhar enthralls fans with ...
03:00 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Rare white lion succumbs to 'pneumonia' in ...
12:38 PM | 25 Nov, 2021
Yasir Hussain has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
09:10 PM | 24 Nov, 2021
Esra Bilgic wins hearts with BTS video from the ...
08:40 PM | 24 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan and others dance their heart out at Usman Mukhtar's ‘rukhsati’
03:30 PM | 25 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr