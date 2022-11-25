Humaima Malik pays special tribute to Anjuman Shaheen at LUX Style Awards (VIDEO)
Share
LAHORE – Actress Humaima Malik paid a special tribute Lollywood’s iconic star Anjuman Shaheen at the red carpet ceremony of LUX Style Awards 2022.
The Ishq Junoon Deewangi star showed stellar performance at We Sone Deya Kangna – a song from Anjuman’s Punjabi film Chan Varyam.
At the ceremony, the 67-year-old actress was honoured with the Unilever Chairman’s ‘Lifetime Achievement Award.’
View this post on Instagram
Anjuman was one of the most popular actresses in the Punjabi film industry who shot to stardom in the 1980s and 1990s starring in films like Wadey Ki Zanjeer, Sher Khan, Chan Varyam, Jeedar, and others.
View this post on Instagram
She is known for starring in lead roles alongside legendary Punjabi film legend Sultan Rahi and has also co-starred with in non-Punjabi films with leading actors like Waheed Murad, Mohammad Ali, and Nadeem.
'Proud' Humaima Malick receives award for Feroze ... 04:51 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
Lollywood diva Humaima Malick accepted and received the LUX Style award on behalf of her brother Feroze Khan. Despite ...
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood03:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Wasim Akram reveals how Imran Khan left him deserted on an island10:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Humaima Malik pays special tribute to Anjuman Shaheen at LUX Style ...10:05 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Five sit-ups for 'rapist': Indian village council's verdict sparks ...09:51 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Elon Musk unveils blue, gold and grey ticks for verified Twitter ...09:31 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Where did Gen Asim Munir memorise the Holy Quran?09:10 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- What's cooking between Ramsha Khan and Ahad Raza Mir?08:25 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Viral girl's dance on Nida Yasir's morning show sparks meme fest07:03 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- LUX Style Awards defends Feroze Khan's nomination with 'independent, ...08:48 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022