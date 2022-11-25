Lt Generals Azhar Abbas, Faiz Hameed ‘considering early retirement’ after Army chiefs named

ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant Generals Azhar Abbas and Faiz Hameed are considering an option to take early retirement from service following the appointments of next Army Chief and Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), reports in local media claimed on Friday.

The reports comes as the government has appointed General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as CJCSC for next three years.

Lt Generals Azhar Abbas and Faiz Hameed were among the six contenders for the two highest positions in the military.

Lt Gen Azhar Abbas is currently serving as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) and his retirement is due on April 27, 2023.

On the other hand, Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who is serving as commander of Bahawalpur Corps, is slated to retire on April 30, 2023.

The Express, in a report, claimed that Lt Gen Azhar Abbas has decided to take early retirement while Faiz Hameed is likely to follow the suit.