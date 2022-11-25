PM Shehbaz inaugurates PNS Khyber in Turkiye today
02:02 PM | 25 Nov, 2022
PM Shehbaz inaugurates PNS Khyber in Turkiye today
ISTANBUL – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Turkish President Erdogan will jointly inaugurate the third of the four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khyber, at the Istanbul Shipyard today (Friday).

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif touched down in Turkiye on a two-day official visit. He was received by Istanbul’s deputy governor, senior Turkish civil and military officials, and diplomats of the Pakistani Embassy and Consulate at the Istanbul Airport.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the two leaders will also hold wide-ranging discussions encompassing bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of common interest, read the statement.

During his stay in Istanbul, the president of the ECO Trade and Development Bank (ETDB) will call on the prime minister, the FO said, adding that the PM will also interact with leaders of the Turkish business community.

The MILGEM project, based on joint collaboration between the two countries, represents a significant milestone in the Pakistan-Turkiye strategic partnership that continues to progress on an upward trajectory.

The launching ceremony for the first Corvette for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Babur, was performed in Istanbul in August 2021 while the groundbreaking for the Second Ship, PNS Badr, was held at Karachi in May 2022.

