Ukrainian missile kills Russian singer during performance

In a shocking state of event, a Russian singer died in a missile attack while she was entertaining soldiers in occupied Ukraine, according to local Russian media portals confirmed on 19 November.
Polina Menshikh was performing at a dancehall in the town of Kumachove, Donetsk Oblast, roughly 37 miles from the frontline when two missiles allegedly struck the area, resulting in casualties. She had been performing for the Russian soldiers to mark Artilleryman's Day.
“The first missile hit the car park outside and the second struck the hall,” Russian commentators reported on Telegram.
A viral video circulating on Russian military blogger channels shows the moment the first missile hits the car park while Menshikh was singing inside. The camera then pans to blank screen after a few seconds later, before abruptly cutting out.
Unable to sustain injuries, Menshikh later died in hospital. At least 20 Russian soldiers also died as a result of the strike, according to other Ukrainian channels.
Mikhail Zvinchuk, author of the ‘Rybar’ channel on Telegram, described the incident as the result of “stupid” local commanders.
“The tragedy of the situation lies in the fact that the fighters who were in the recreation centre most likely themselves understood perfectly well how large gatherings of people in a combat zone would end,” Zvinchuk commented.
“And they clearly put their knowledge into practice on the front line, camouflaging positions and avoiding clusters in order to avoid falling under enemy attacks. But in the end, all previous efforts went to waste because of one stupid decision to gather in a huge crowd in a conspicuous place,” he added.
“And its price, among other things, was the death of a female singer who, unlike the others, had no combat experience, and who entrusted her life to seemingly experienced people.”
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
