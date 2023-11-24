Ukrainian missile kills Russian singer during performance

In a shocking state of event, a Russian singer died in a missile attack while she was entertaining soldiers in occupied Ukraine, according to local Russian media portals confirmed on 19 November.

Polina Menshikh was performing at a dancehall in the town of Kumachove, Donetsk Oblast, roughly 37 miles from the frontline when two missiles allegedly struck the area, resulting in casualties. She had been performing for the Russian soldiers to mark Artilleryman's Day.

“The first missile hit the car park outside and the second struck the hall,” Russian commentators reported on Telegram.

A viral video circulating on Russian military blogger channels shows the moment the first missile hits the car park while Menshikh was singing inside. The camera then pans to blank screen after a few seconds later, before abruptly cutting out.

Unable to sustain injuries, Menshikh later died in hospital. At least 20 Russian soldiers also died as a result of the strike, according to other Ukrainian channels.

Mikhail Zvinchuk, author of the ‘Rybar’ channel on Telegram, described the incident as the result of “stupid” local commanders.

“The tragedy of the situation lies in the fact that the fighters who were in the recreation centre most likely themselves understood perfectly well how large gatherings of people in a combat zone would end,” Zvinchuk commented.

“And they clearly put their knowledge into practice on the front line, camouflaging positions and avoiding clusters in order to avoid falling under enemy attacks. But in the end, all previous efforts went to waste because of one stupid decision to gather in a huge crowd in a conspicuous place,” he added.

“And its price, among other things, was the death of a female singer who, unlike the others, had no combat experience, and who entrusted her life to seemingly experienced people.”