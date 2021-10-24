Jamal Kamal Khan resigns as Balochistan CM, cabinet dissolved
Share
Jam Kamal Khan resigned as Balochistan chief minister on Sunday evening.
"Jam Kamal Khan has submitted his resignation to Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha," says a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Paind Khan Kharoti. The resignation was accepted by Governor Agha, it added.
Subsequently, Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana issued a notification, saying the resignation had been accepted and the cabinet stood dissolved.
Khan said in a tweet earlier that he had given his "utmost time and energy" for Balochistan's governance and development despite "many deliberate political hindrances".
"I would rather leave respectfully and not be part of their monetary agenda and bad governance formulation," he said, referring to the disgruntled group comprising members of his own Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allies that had been demanding his resignation.
Deliberating things for the last one month, ups and downs, challenges and conspiracies. We all members stood firm and non broke Alhamdulillah.— Jam Kamal Khan (@jam_kamal) October 24, 2021
And after many thoughts and reasoning and not let PDM put further cracks in us..I put my resignation with a concensus. https://t.co/riKRbE7QlM pic.twitter.com/GHPNdVYiVk
- ‘Proud of you’ — PM Imran congratulates Team Pakistan for T20 ...11:05 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- PAKvIND: Pakistan make India bite the dust in first encounter of T20 ...10:29 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Jamal Kamal Khan resigns as Balochistan CM, cabinet dissolved09:12 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Chinese company announces resumption of work on Dasu hydropower ...08:15 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
-
- Waqar Zaka advises Shah Rukh Khan to settle in Pakistan07:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Shahveer Jafry ties the knot with Ayesha Baig in enchanting ceremony03:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari reacts to his shirtless viral video01:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ranks below Pakistan10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021