Jamal Kamal Khan resigns as Balochistan CM, cabinet dissolved

Jam Kamal Khan resigned as Balochistan chief minister on Sunday evening.

"Jam Kamal Khan has submitted his resignation to Governor of Balochistan Syed Zahoor Ahmad Agha," says a statement issued by the governor's spokesperson, Paind Khan Kharoti. The resignation was accepted by Governor Agha, it added.

Subsequently, Balochistan Chief Secretary Mathar Niaz Rana issued a notification, saying the resignation had been accepted and the cabinet stood dissolved.

Khan said in a tweet earlier that he had given his "utmost time and energy" for Balochistan's governance and development despite "many deliberate political hindrances".

"I would rather leave respectfully and not be part of their monetary agenda and bad governance formulation," he said, referring to the disgruntled group comprising members of his own Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and allies that had been demanding his resignation.