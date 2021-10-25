PM Imran Khan addresses Middle East Green Initiative Summit in Saudi Arabia (VIDEO)

RIYADH – Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday shared his perspective on the challenges faced by the developing countries due to climate change, at the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) summit on the final leg of his three-day visit to Saudi Arabia.

Addressing the MGO summit, Khan also highlighted Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to environmental challenges.

Khan is on an official visit to the kingdom on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attend the launch of the MGI summit. This is Khan’s second visit to Saudi Arabia this year. He visited the kingdom last in May and signed several agreements.

#LIVE: The #MGISummit convening leaders from across the Middle East in #Riyadh to unite ambitions, drive investment & motivate the collective action needed to tackle #ClimateChange.

Riyadh, a signatory to the Paris climate pact, on Saturday set out details of its nationally determined contributions (NDCs) — goals for individual states under global efforts to prevent average global temperatures from rising beyond 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

The United States and the European Union want Saudi Arabia to join the global initiative on slashing methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030.

PM Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including his aide on climate change Malik Amin Aslam.

The event is the first of its kind in the Middle East region. It may be recalled “Green Saudi Arabia” and “Green Middle East” initiatives were launched by the Saudi crown prince in March 2021, aimed at protecting the nature and planet.