PM Imran to address Riyadh conference to promote trade, investment in Pakistan

RIYADH – Prime Minister Imran Khan, during the second leg of his three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, will address participants of an investment conference in the Kingdom’s financial hub today.

The investment conference is being organized in connection with Khan’s three-day official visit to the Kingdom.

Azhar Ali Dahar, who oversees trade and investment affairs at the Embassy of Pakistan in Riyadh, speaking with a foreign news outlet said “The prime minister will address the participants of the investment conference, a major event being held for the first time after COVID-19 outbreak.”

He further added, “At the sidelines of the investment conference, the visiting Pakistani delegation representing construction, chemicals, energy and food sectors will hold series of B2B meetings with Saudi investors.”

Representatives of the top Pakistani and Saudi companies will attend the conference which will help Pakistani firms working in Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, Pakistani officials are also planning to hold the first physical meeting of the Saudi-Pakistan Joint Business Council.

PM Imran Khan arrived in Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This is Khan’s second visit to Saudi Arabia this year. He visited the state earlier in May and signed several agreements.

Khan is visiting the Arab country to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh. He is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, and Special Assistant on Environment Malik Amin Aslam.

The premier will highlight Pakistan’s experience of launching nature-based solutions to address the environmental challenges, a statement issued by the Foreign Office on the eve of Prime Minister Khan’s visit said.

The MGI Summit, the first of its kind in the Middle East Region, is being held at the initiative of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.