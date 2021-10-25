T20 World Cup: Afghanistan bat first against Scotland

DUBAI – Scotland and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the Super-12 campaign on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to field first.

The match starts at 7:00pm.

Afghanistan have won the toss and opted to bat 🏏



Which team are you backing?

Scottish men have played three games in the first round of the tournament and clinched all three. Kyle Coetzer led the team finished at the number one position in Group B.

Calum MacLeod agreed that three world-class spinners in their ranks while playing XI from the war-ravaged Afghanistan are short on practice but not on determination, and talent.

Scotland never won a T20 international against Afghanistan in six attempts, but they are in good spirits after defeating Bangladesh in the Group stage. Scotland had different players standing up to be counted. The biggest change for them will be to adjust to the surfaces of Sharjah since they have played all their games in Oman so far.

Meanwhile, the nabi-led side hasn’t had much preparation in the lead-up to the tournament however, they were emphatic in their warm-up against Windies.

Squads:

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen ul Haq.