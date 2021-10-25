T20 World Cup: Afghanistan bat first against Scotland

Web Desk
03:23 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
T20 World Cup: Afghanistan bat first against Scotland
Share

DUBAI – Scotland and Afghanistan are set to lock horns in the Super-12 campaign on Monday at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Afghanistan won the toss and chose to field first.

The match starts at 7:00pm.

Scottish men have played three games in the first round of the tournament and clinched all three. Kyle Coetzer led the team finished at the number one position in Group B.

Calum MacLeod agreed that three world-class spinners in their ranks while playing XI from the war-ravaged Afghanistan are short on practice but not on determination, and talent.

Scotland never won a T20 international against Afghanistan in six attempts, but they are in good spirits after defeating Bangladesh in the Group stage. Scotland had different players standing up to be counted. The biggest change for them will be to adjust to the surfaces of Sharjah since they have played all their games in Oman so far.

Meanwhile, the nabi-led side hasn’t had much preparation in the lead-up to the tournament however, they were emphatic in their warm-up against Windies.

Squads:

Scotland XI: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal.

Afghanistan XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Naveen ul Haq.

More From This Category
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid ...
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Twitter hilariously trolls Akshay Kumar after ...
05:38 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Babar Azam's father breaks into tears after ...
04:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
FC Team secures second consecutive Gobi's Paints ...
02:51 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
Hilarious memes flood Twitter after Pakistan end ...
12:58 PM | 25 Oct, 2021
‘Don't get overexcited’, Babar Azam tells ...
11:53 AM | 25 Oct, 2021

Matches Summary

ICC T20 Quiz

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Indian cricketers jump to Shami's defense amid intense online trolling
06:10 PM | 25 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr