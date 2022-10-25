Army approaches govt to form judicial commission to probe Arshad Sharif’s killing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan armed forces have sent a letter to the incumbent government for a judicial commission to probe the killing of senior journalist and TV host Arshad Sharif.

Reports in local media said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday decided to form a judicial commission to be headed by a high court judge after receiving a letter from the headquarters of the Pakistan Army.

The armed forces also requested legal action against those hurling allegations at the institutions.

The Judicial Commission head would pick members from civil society and the media to review the facts, the Information minister said.

Earlier, journalist bodies and human right activists raised questions about Kenyan cops’ claims about the extrajudicial killing of Arshad Sharif, who left his homeland after being charged with sedition cases.

The wife of a 49-year-old first took to Twitter and confirmed the tragic news, acknowledging that her husband was killed in Kenya.

Later, Kenyan police told local news that Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif was shot dead in a case of 'mistaken identity' along the Nairobi-Magadi highway.

Kenyan local publication, The Star, quoting law enforcers said Arshad Sharif was killed in last night's shooting, saying the killing turned out to be a case of mistaken identity involving a Pakistani journalist.

It further added that Sharif, who specialized in investigative journalism, was shot in the head as he and his driver allegedly breached a barricade.

Meanwhile, Arshad's body is on way to his homeland via Qatar Airways flight which will land in federal capital at midnight.

Foreign Ministry said Arshad’s body was transported at 0125 hours from Nairobi to Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR1342 early Tuesday. The second flight will leave Qatar’s capital at 1935 hours today and arrive in Islamabad at 0105 hours on October 26.