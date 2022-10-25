WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several countries amid recent outage

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has stopped working for users in Pakistan and other countries on Tuesday in a recent outage wherein people were unable to use the Meta-owned applications.

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about services, confirmed outages with thousands of reports online.

Neighboring India and several densly populated regions like Washington and Paris also faced outage.

As the WhatsApp outage makes headlines, a Meta spokesperson said they are aware that people in several regions are having trouble sending messages, saying restoration work is underway to restore the service.

As WhatsApp goes down, several users took to other social sites to report outages and the situation also triggered funny reactions on Twitter and other platforms where WhatsApp is trending.

Last year, Facebook-owned platforms, including WhatsApp went down across the world for nearly six hours while services were later restored.

More to follow...