WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several countries amid recent outage
Web Desk
11:44 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
WhatsApp down in Pakistan, several countries amid recent outage
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – Instant messaging platform WhatsApp has stopped working for users in Pakistan and other countries on Tuesday in a recent outage wherein people were unable to use the Meta-owned applications.

Downdetector, an online platform that provides users with real-time information about services, confirmed outages with thousands of reports online.

Neighboring India and several densly populated regions like Washington and Paris also faced outage.

As the WhatsApp outage makes headlines, a Meta spokesperson said they are aware that people in several regions are having trouble sending messages, saying restoration work is underway to restore the service.

As WhatsApp goes down, several users took to other social sites to report outages and the situation also triggered funny reactions on Twitter and other platforms where WhatsApp is trending.

Last year, Facebook-owned platforms, including WhatsApp went down across the world for nearly six hours while services were later restored. 

More to follow...

More From This Category
Pakistani, Indian border forces exchange sweets ...
12:28 PM | 25 Oct, 2022
Pakistan PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia to ...
11:15 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Sloganeering against Pakistan Army at Asma ...
10:52 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
US condemns Pakistani journalist Arshad ...
10:22 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
Arshad Sharif's body to reach Pakistan tonight; ...
09:49 AM | 25 Oct, 2022
PML-N’s Azam Nazir Tarar resigns as Law Minister
09:16 AM | 25 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikToker Fatima Tahir sets temperature soaring in silk gown
12:49 PM | 25 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr