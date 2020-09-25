Sindh receives 52 US ventilators to fight COVID-19

KARACHI – As part of the on-going partnership with Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the United States Government, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), in cooperation with the Sindh Health Department, has delivered 52 brand new ventilators to six hospitals as well as Sindh Rescue and Medical Services facilities in the province to support Pakistan’s fight against COVID-19.

This contribution is part of the 200 ventilators delivered to Pakistan by the United States, which were distributed through a partnership with the NDMA.

“As long-standing partners, the United States is proud to have supported Pakistan and the provincial government of Sindh in this united effort,” said Consul General Robert Silberstein. “These compact and easily deployable ventilators will contribute to Pakistan’s overall response to the COVID-19 outbreak by increasing the capacity of Sindh Health Department to provide advanced life support for critical patients.”

Consul General Silberstein participated in the event virtually along with the Sindh Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Azra Pechuho, Secretary Dr. Kazim Jatoi and USAID Director for Sindh and Balochistan, James Parys.

In partnership with the Government of Pakistan health authorities, USAID and its implementing partners including Chemonics facilitated distribution of the ventilators, and training of doctors and paramedics to properly operate the equipment to help patients in need. In addition, this partnership is helping improve and expand laboratory testing, disease monitoring, case tracking, infection prevention and control, and patient care across the country.