Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes are now ‘semi-separated’
Share
The CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes have broken up after three years together, as reported by Page Six.
Now, Musk and his girlfriend who is a Canadian singer Grimes are “semi-separated” after three years together. The billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six in a story published on Friday.
Moreover, the publication quoted the 50-year-old saying that the pair remain on good terms and are co-parenting their one-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii Musk.
The couple began dating back in May 2018. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,”
Further, he added, ”It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA, She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”
Spokespeople for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Elon Musk's Tesla just stopped payment by ... 04:59 PM | 13 May, 2021
PALO ALTO, Calif. – Tesla owner and business magnate Elon Musk has announced to end accepting bitcoin ...
- National T20 Cup, Match 8: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa v Central Punjab06:20 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes are now ‘semi-separated’06:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- KRK slammed for predicting Sana Khan's divorce05:30 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- PM Imran to perform KCR groundbreaking tomorrow05:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- National T20 Cup, Match 7: Banglazai hits maiden fifty to help ...04:40 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid attack threats01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music video released01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
- Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach Karachi tomorrow07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021