Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes are now ‘semi-separated’
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes are now ‘semi-separated’
Share

The CEO of Tesla Motors Elon Musk and girlfriend Grimes have broken up after three years together, as reported by Page Six

Now, Musk and his girlfriend who is a Canadian singer Grimes are “semi-separated” after three years together. The billionaire chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX told Page Six in a story published on Friday.

Moreover, the publication quoted the 50-year-old saying that the pair remain on good terms and are co-parenting their one-year-old son named X Æ A-Xii Musk.

The couple began dating back in May 2018. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,”

Further, he added, ”It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or travelling overseas and her work is primarily in LA, She’s staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room.”

Spokespeople for Musk and Grimes did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Elon Musk's Tesla just stopped payment by ... 04:59 PM | 13 May, 2021

PALO ALTO, Calif. – Tesla owner and business magnate Elon Musk has announced to end accepting bitcoin ...

More From This Category
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in style
03:31 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Mashal Khan breaks silence on receiving acid ...
01:35 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan’s much-awaited music ...
01:00 PM | 26 Sep, 2021
Air ambulance for ailing Umer Sharif to reach ...
07:02 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
#AskMahira - Mahira Khan celebrates 10 years of ...
11:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
IT expert arrested for defrauding Nadia Khan
07:41 PM | 25 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shahzad Sheikh celebrates birthday in style
03:31 PM | 26 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr