LIVE: Northern bat first against Sindh in 6th national T20 match

07:17 PM | 25 Sep, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Northern have won the toss and decided to bat first against Sindh in the sixth match of the ongoing national T20 tournament at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Saturday).

Northern seem confident as they have won their first two matches while the Sindh will try to achieve their second victory of the tournament. 

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million. 

SQUADS

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood

