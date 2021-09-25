LIVE – Southern Punjab set 153-run target for KP in 5th national T20 match

RAWALPINDI - With an impressive inning played by Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Southern Punjab has set a target of 153 runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fifth match of the national T20 tournament at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, KP won the toss and elected to field first.

Randhwa thrashed 54 runs off 46 balls to help the team set a reasonable target after top-order – Zain Abbas (12), Zeeshan Ashraf (11) and Sohaib Maqsood (0) – failed to take a good start.

Khushdil Shah and Hassan Khan made 24 and 25 runs, respectively.

KP’s Imran Khan junior took four wickets while Shaheen Afridi removed three players.

SQUADS

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi

Southern Punjab

Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan

