LIVE – Southern Punjab set 153-run target for KP in 5th national T20 match
RAWALPINDI - With an impressive inning played by Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Southern Punjab has set a target of 153 runs for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the fifth match of the national T20 tournament at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.
Earlier, KP won the toss and elected to field first.
Randhwa thrashed 54 runs off 46 balls to help the team set a reasonable target after top-order – Zain Abbas (12), Zeeshan Ashraf (11) and Sohaib Maqsood (0) – failed to take a good start.
54 Runs 🏏— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2021
46 Balls ⚪️
7 4s 💥
1 6s ☄️
Well played Mohammad Imran Randhawa! 🔥🔥#KPvSP Live: https://t.co/BCgEdpp2hd#NationalT20Cup | #KhelTouHoRahaHai pic.twitter.com/Cx1oGfZhEI
Khushdil Shah and Hassan Khan made 24 and 25 runs, respectively.
KP’s Imran Khan junior took four wickets while Shaheen Afridi removed three players.
SQUADS
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Musadiq Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Adil Amin, Shaheen Afridi, Arshad Iqbal, Imran Khan, Asif Afridi
Southern Punjab
Zeeshan Ashraf, Azam Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Khushdil Shah, Zain Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Faisal Akram, Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mohammad Ilyas, Naseem Shah, Hassan Khan
