Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy's dance video goes viral

Bollywood divas are quite fond of socialising with each other and when two gorgeous women like Madhuri Dixit and Mouni Roy meet, they will surely create havoc.

Recently, B-town poetry in motion Madhuri Dixit and Roy set the stage ablaze with their breathtaking dance moves as they were spotted on the sets of the reality show Dance Deewane.

Grooving on the iconic song Maye Ni Maye from the Dixit's film Hum Aapke Hain Koun, the divas were dressed in gorgeous ethnic ensembles and dancing their hearts out on Lata Mangeshkar’s song.

Turning to Instagram, Madhuri, who is a judge on Dance Deewane 3, shared the dance video and left the fans gushing over their dance clip.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CUO1XHYAl-H/?utm_medium=copy_link

The Devdas actor shared the energetic video and captioned it in Hindi, “Maye ni maye munder pe teri bol raha hai kaga, jogan ho gayi teri dulari man jogi sang laga.”

Reciprocating the love, Mouni commented on the post, “I love you” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

Fans and fellow B-town stars were floored over the gorgeous ladies grooving parallelly. As the dancing queen swayed together, they created magic and were showered with love by the admirers.