Man alleges Chinese car maker MG manager, staffers ‘confined, killed’ his father in row over delay in car delivery

LAHORE – In what appears to be a heart-wrenching incident in the Punjab capital, a man named Ghaus Gondal took to his social media handle to share the story behind the alleged murder of his father during a brawl with employees of an automobile company.

Speaking in a video message, the man said his father visited the showroom, with his driver while he wasn’t with them, as the company informed them to receive the vehicle after an extended period.

The company after receiving the remaining amount refused to deliver the vehicle which irked the man who started scolding them for poor customer service and failed promises. We booked it in February 2021 and it was expected to arrive in July this year, he added.

The incident then sparked a heated argument between both sides while the General Manager also engaged with the man and he started provoking him. Following the argument which turned into a brawl the health of my father deteriorated and he left the premises, the man can be heard saying in the clip.

He further added that my father left the premises and as soon as he got into the vehicle to return home, a group of around 15 people including the manager, surround them and didn’t allowed them to leave the area. My driver also apprised the charged men about the health of his boss but all in vain.

All of them waited and didn’t allow my father to leave till he collapsed upon losing consciousness, he said while adding that his father also approached law enforcers but no one came to rescue him. They only allowed them till he breathed his last on the spot, he added while having his eyes full of tears.

The man who hurled serious allegations against MG staffers, also asked to question the guards of shopping mall while he also claimed to have video evidence.

The grief stricken man, in the end of the clip, called on Pakistani businessmen and owner of private automobile giant, as his company failed to commit what they promised. He also alleged him of having close contacts with influential persons to dodge such situations.

Meanwhile, he confirmed the registration of a case in wake of the horrific incident, by saying that he will chase all and bring all accountable to justice.

Daily Pakistan is waiting for the version of the automobile company officials on the incident.