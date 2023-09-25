Avastin injection causing severe eye infection, sight loss banned in Punjab

LAHORE – Avastin, an injectable drug used to treat diabetic eye disease and other problems of the eye, caused a severe eye infection and sight loss in several patients in the country’s most populated region Punjab, prompting action from authorities, who now banned the injection.

Punjab’s interim government over the weekend recalled the injection batch and a high-level probe was ordered while investigators are looking for suppliers of locally manufactured injection.

A 5-member committee led by King Edward Medical University Dr. Asad Aslam Khan as convener administered several injections that caused frenzy among people who are dependent on the drug.

Reports in local media claimed that at least a dozen people including 12 patients, including the brother of PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor and his friend lost sight.

Punjab interim CM Mohsin Naqvi also assured immediate and strict action against those responsible for the availability of non-sterile injections with a pending inquiry. He also announced providing free treatment to all affected patients.

Provincial Health Minister Dr Nadeem Jan also confirmed that the government has recalled all injections from the market and a case has been lodged against the suppliers.

Officials revealed that the Avastin injection was manufactured by multinational pharma and distributed by well-reputed firms.

