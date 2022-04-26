Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan clarifies rumours circulating on social media
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan on Monday dismissed all the information attributed to him on social media as fake.
He took to Twitter to make this announcement. He said he had only one Twitter account and it was a verified one. He said that anything being spread on social media from unverified accounts was fake.
He wrote, “Important for all to know that this is my only Twitter account - a verified one. Anything being tweeted from any other account in my name is fake.”
Important for all to know that this is my only Twitter account - a verified one. Anything being tweeted from any other account in my name is fake.— Asad M. Khan (@asadmk17) April 23, 2022
Ambassador Khan is the person who was told by a US official that Pakistan should either remove Imran Khan as prime minister or face the consequences.
Pakistan's Foreign Office dispelled the rumors on Monday that any inquiry or action had been taken against Ambassador Khan, who sent the US cable.
“The ambassador has completed his term in Washington and already been assigned another duty in Brussels (Pakistan’s ambassador to European Union, Belgium and Luxembourg) and he will proceed to his new assignment as announced,” the foreign office clarified.
