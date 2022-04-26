Four killed, several injured in blast inside Karachi University

KARACHI – At least four people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a CNG kit of a van reportedly went off near Confucius Institute at the University of Karachi on Tuesday.

Rescue officials have reached the site to shift the injured persons to hospital.

Security forces have cordoned off the area while an investigation has been launched into the incident.

Police sources said that there were seven to eight people in the van; however, an exact number of casualties has yet to be reported.

The blast was initially reported to have been caused by a gas cylinder; however, the police haven’t confirmed or denied any information over the nature of the blast.

‘Suicide blast’

According to the initial investigation, Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon, said a burqa-clad woman may be involved in the ‘suicide blast’.

However, East Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muqaddas Haider told the media that nothing could be said at the moment. Meanwhile, the Gulshan Superintendent of Police (SP) said that an investigation is being conducted on whether the blast was a terrorist act or an accident.

The bomb disposal squad has been called at the site. The deceased and the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital, where the condition of three of the injured is said to be critical.

More to follow...