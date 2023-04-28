8-year-old dies as cellphone explodes in her hand

KERALA – An 8-year-old girl was tragically killed in Indian's state Kerala this week, after the mobile phone she was using to view cartoons burst.

According to reports in Indian media the explosion may have occurred as a result of the battery overheating from extended phone use.

Police said that the child's cell phone burst in her hand, injuring her right palm and face seriously.

After doing a forensic investigation of the phone, police will determine the precise reason for the explosion. For now, the police are taking it as an accidental death.