Senior Iranian cleric assassinated at bank

TEHRAN – Iran's senior cleric Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani, a former leader of Zahedan's Friday prayers, was shot and murdered earlier today at one of the city's banks by an assailant.

Ruhollah Solgi, deputy governor of Mazandaran province, said that security personnel quickly apprehended the attacker and he was being interrogated.

He added that the shooter's motivation is still unclear and that the public will be notified as soon as the issue is cleared, according to IRNA.

In the past, Soleimani participated in the Assembly of Experts. He has also led Friday prayers in Kashan and represented Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.