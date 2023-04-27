Senior Iranian cleric assassinated at bank

TEHRAN – Iran's senior cleric Ayatollah Abbasali Soleimani, a former leader of Zahedan's Friday prayers, was shot and murdered earlier today at one of the city's banks by an assailant.
Ruhollah Solgi, deputy governor of Mazandaran province, said that security personnel quickly apprehended the attacker and he was being interrogated.
He added that the shooter's motivation is still unclear and that the public will be notified as soon as the issue is cleared, according to IRNA.
In the past, Soleimani participated in the Assembly of Experts. He has also led Friday prayers in Kashan and represented Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|288
|290.3
|Euro
|EUR
|315.5
|318.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,000
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
