Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Shah get candid about their family union

Pakistani cricket scene's favourite son-in-law and father-in-law duo, Shahid Afridi and Shaheen Afridi, have answered some of the most anticipated questions from their millions of fans.

The cricketers appeared in a local news channel's Eid special show where they talked about their personal lives and the ultimate union of their families.

Shahid Afridi also revealed the reason behind his decision to choose Shaheen Afridi as his son-in-law. The young bowler also shared his darling wife's best qualities.

Shahid Afridi began by saying, "Our families had known each other for quite some time, in fact, our elders used to be very close. Shaheen comes from a respectable family, his parents are like my own. It all started two years ago when I started observing Shaheen and got to see his good side so I decided to marry my daughter to him."

Shaheen, on the other hand, told that was the one who thought about marrying Ansha Afridi, adding that his mother sent the marriage proposal. "We used to come across at family gatherings but didn’t actually meet each other," he said.

The 23-year-old also detailed what he loves about his darling wife starting from her love for her parents and siblings. Shahid Afridi also said that he has witnessed a positive change in Ansha after marrying Shaheen.

Previously, the father and son-in-law duo had a friendly banter where the former jokingly advised Shaheen not to use the word "sasur" for him.

Afridi previously confirmed that the rest of the wedding festivities will be held in September this year.