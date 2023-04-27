SRK becomes ambassador for his son's clothing brand

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is a well-known face in Bollywood — thanks to his father's huge empire and booming acting career. While the latter has no plans to follow in his father's footsteps by being an actor, the 25-year-old definitely figured out his life and is set to launch his entrepreneurial project.

The advert of Khan's luxury streetwear brand, titled D'YAVOL, an extraordinary yet comfy line, features the father-son duo. Surprisingly, the promo has been directed by Aryan Khan.

The promotional video begins with the young Khan having a tough time finalizing the logo. After Aryan almost gives up, the Badshaah of Bollywood, SRK, steps in to finish the logo.

The brand will launch on 30th April.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dyavol.x

On the professional front, Khan's Instagram post suggested that the aspiring writer will make his Bollywood debut as a writer.