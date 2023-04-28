First Muslim country's lunar expedition enters lunar orbit but fails to land

After the scheduled landing time on Tuesday night, the Japanese corporation that launched the lander carrying the UAE's Rashid Rover to the Moon lost communication with it.

"Ispace has updated that they have lost communication with the HAKUTO-R lander and have not been able to confirm a successful landing. Their engineers are continuing to investigate the situation and will update once they finish investigation," the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai tweeted.

Their engineers are continuing to investigate the situation and will update once they finish investigation, it added.

In an official announcement, MBRSC said: “Post the space announcement regarding the unsuccessful landing of HAKUTO-R Mission 1, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre commends the remarkable efforts of the mission partner ispace, who tirelessly worked towards the goal of landing safely on the lunar surface.''

“While the Rashid Rover and other payloads onboard the lander did not get the chance to continue on their respective missions, the team at MBRSC is still proud of the achievements, including developing a rover and becoming the first Emirati and Arab lunar mission to enter the Moon’s orbit.'' it added.