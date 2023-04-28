Search

First Muslim country's lunar expedition enters lunar orbit but fails to land

Web Desk 03:24 PM | 28 Apr, 2023
First Muslim country's lunar expedition enters lunar orbit but fails to land
Source: Twitter @MBRSpaceCentre

After the scheduled landing time on Tuesday night, the Japanese corporation that launched the lander carrying the UAE's Rashid Rover to the Moon lost communication with it.

"Ispace has updated that they have lost communication with the HAKUTO-R lander and have not been able to confirm a successful landing. Their engineers are continuing to investigate the situation and will update once they finish investigation," the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) in Dubai tweeted.

Their engineers are continuing to investigate the situation and will update once they finish investigation, it added.

In an official announcement, MBRSC said: “Post the space announcement regarding the unsuccessful landing of HAKUTO-R Mission 1, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre commends the remarkable efforts of the mission partner ispace, who tirelessly worked towards the goal of landing safely on the lunar surface.''

“While the Rashid Rover and other payloads onboard the lander did not get the chance to continue on their respective missions, the team at MBRSC is still proud of the achievements, including developing a rover and becoming the first Emirati and Arab lunar mission to enter the Moon’s orbit.'' it added.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 28, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 28, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 288 290.3
Euro EUR 315.5 318.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 189 191
Bahrain Dinar BHD 756.62 764.62
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.37 41.77
Danish Krone DKK 41.84 42.24
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 928.3 937.3
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.96 65.56
New Zealand Dollar NZD 176.41 178.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 739.05 747.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.6 79.3
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.32 27.62
Swiss Franc CHF 316.77 319.27
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 28 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,800 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,590.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,956 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,565.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Karachi PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Islamabad PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Peshawar PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Quetta PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Sialkot PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Attock PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Gujranwala PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Jehlum PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Multan PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Bahawalpur PKR 218,400 PKR 2,675
Gujrat PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Nawabshah PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Chakwal PKR 218,800 PKR 2,675
Hyderabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Nowshehra PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Sargodha PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Faisalabad PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675
Mirpur PKR 219,200 PKR 2,675

