Why did Minal Khan refuse to work with Muneeb Butt?

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt has a hilarious reason why he isn't going to share the screen with actress Minal Khan. Although the duo has been "offered many projects," the Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain actor will not be seen opposite Khan.
Most recently, the Khwaboon Ke Darmiyaan star, along with his wife Aiman Khan, attended actor and host Faysal Qureshi's Eid show. During the game segment, the host asked Butt a much-asked question whether he "wishes to work with Aiman and Minal, but gets no offers. Quraishi asked, "It is true?"
The Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor revealed that he gets many offers to work with his darling wife and sister-in-law but isn't comfortable working with the latter.
For background context, Aiman and Minal Khan are twins born on 20 November 1998. The twins are one of the most successful actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry.
The Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat actor said, "It is not like that, we do get many offers to be cast together. I got an offer for a project with Minal three or four months ago." This made Quraishi curious who then asked why did Butt refuse?
The Qaraar star said, "It wasn't me but Minal [Khan] who refused because at that time, among other things, there were Ramadan serials going on. Also, we aren't comfortable working with each other anyways."
The 31-year-old actor said that he would love to work with Ramsha Khan as she is a good friend of his wife.
Butt previously quipped on Wasim Badami's show that he could never work with Minal Khan as the twins look "so similar" that people cannot tell the difference.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 27, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.3
|289.7
|Euro
|EUR
|310
|313.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|756.62
|764.62
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210.5
|212.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.37
|41.77
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.84
|42.24
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|928.3
|937.3
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.56
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.41
|178.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.05
|747.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.77
|319.27
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,250.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,645 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 200,199.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Karachi
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Quetta
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Attock
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Multan
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,400
|PKR 2,675
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,675
