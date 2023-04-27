Why did Minal Khan refuse to work with Muneeb Butt?

Pakistani actor Muneeb Butt has a hilarious reason why he isn't going to share the screen with actress Minal Khan. Although the duo has been "offered many projects," the Kitni Girhain Baaki Hain actor will not be seen opposite Khan.

Most recently, the Khwaboon Ke Darmiyaan star, along with his wife Aiman Khan, attended actor and host Faysal Qureshi's Eid show. During the game segment, the host asked Butt a much-asked question whether he "wishes to work with Aiman and Minal, but gets no offers. Quraishi asked, "It is true?"

The Kaisa Hai Naseeban actor revealed that he gets many offers to work with his darling wife and sister-in-law but isn't comfortable working with the latter.

For background context, Aiman and Minal Khan are twins born on 20 November 1998. The twins are one of the most successful actresses in the Pakistani entertainment industry.

The Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat actor said, "It is not like that, we do get many offers to be cast together. I got an offer for a project with Minal three or four months ago." This made Quraishi curious who then asked why did Butt refuse?

The Qaraar star said, "It wasn't me but Minal [Khan] who refused because at that time, among other things, there were Ramadan serials going on. Also, we aren't comfortable working with each other anyways."

The 31-year-old actor said that he would love to work with Ramsha Khan as she is a good friend of his wife.

Butt previously quipped on Wasim Badami's show that he could never work with Minal Khan as the twins look "so similar" that people cannot tell the difference.