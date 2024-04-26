Mathira responds to Dr. Omer Adil's remarks about her body

Mathira is appalled at the comments made by Dr. Omer Adil about her physical appearance.

Commenting on Mathira's face job during a podcast interview, Dr. Omer Adil made some inappropriate remarks about her body and lip fillers. Mathira states the reasons for her fluctuating weight, as well as her thoughts on the "shameful" comments made by Adil just for attention.

As podcast host Haseeb Khan called Mathira "hot", Dr. Omer Adil said she used to be hot, but now there's nothing left in Mathira. He said Mathira is a fat woman now.

Less known by her full name Mathira Mohammad, Mathira is a Pakistani-Zimbabwean model, dancer, television hostess, singer and actor. She has hosted several television shows and appeared in music videos. She is known for her item songs in Main Hoon Shahid Afridi and the Indian Punjabi film Young Malang.