Opposition's self-serving interests could get Pakistan FATF-blacklisted, says PM Imran
Associated Press of Pakistan
12:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
Opposition's self-serving interests could get Pakistan FATF-blacklisted, says PM Imran
Share

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the self-serving interests of Opposition leaders were divergent with national interests to an extent that even could get the country blacklisted by Financial Action Task Force.

"To blackmail for NRO by defaming NAB, they would even have Pakistan put on FATF blacklist to destroy nation's economy and increase poverty," the Prime Minister said in a series of tweets.

The Prime Minister, however, said he would not succumb to any pressure by the Opposition for a relief to corrupt.

"Let me make clear: No matter what happens, my government will not allow any NRO as it would be betrayal of nation's trust in holding plunderers of public wealth accountable," Imran Khan said.

The Prime Minister mentioned that today in the Senate, the Opposition defeated two critical FATF-related bills including Anti Money Laundering and Islamabad Capital Territory Waqf bills.

He said as the accountability noose tightened, the opposition leaders became desperate to save their corrupt money by trying to prevent parliament from functioning.

He said the Opposition undermined the government's effective COVID-19 strategy, which was a recognized global success story and was not trying to sabotage Pakistan's efforts to exit FATF grey list.

The Prime Minister said "the opposition tries to hide behind facade of democracy to protect their loot and plunder", adding that "they keep threatening to bring down government unless given NRO." He recalled that President Pervez Musharraf gave NROs to two political leaders which quadrupled Pakistan's debt and destroyed economy.

"There will be no more NROs," the Prime Minister categorically said.

More From This Category
Opposition's self-serving interests could get ...
12:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2020
Pakistan cautions Afghan Taliban against ...
09:10 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Fakhar Imam appreciates food ministry for timely ...
08:19 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Punjab CM announces Rs13b package for Faisalabad
07:16 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Onus on govt to bring back Nawaz Sharif, says PM ...
07:10 PM | 25 Aug, 2020
Rain emergency declared in Sindh as Karachi ...
06:34 PM | 25 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Israfil and Asriel: Kanye West slammed for naming Yeezy sneakers after Islamic angels
03:43 PM | 25 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr