60 Afghan civilians, 12 US soldiers killed in Kabul airport bombings

KABUL — At least 60 Afghan civilians and 12 US soldiers were killed in two explosions at Kabul airport on Thursday, a senior health official said.

Also, 15 US soldiers and 140 Afghans were wounded in the airport attack, which was later claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group.

Earlier on Thursday, Pentagon confirmed casualties of Afghan and US nationals in two blasts outside the Kabul airport amid an evacuation operation launched after the Taliban takeover.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a tweet the first explosion took place at Abbey Gate and "was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties".

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," Kirby added.

Initial Afghan media reports said at least 13 people were killed and more than 60 others injured in the bombings, adding that a suicide attacker had blown himself up outside the airport.

On the other hand, British media initially reported over 60 deaths and over 120 people injured in at least three bomb attacks.

The injured persons have been shifted to hospital for treatment while the Taliban have tightened security at the airport.

An eyewitness to the attack outside Kabul airport told a reporter at the scene that the blast was "really powerful".

"Where we were, there was suddenly an explosion," the man said in footage shared by Reuters.

The bombings came hours after US and UK officials asked their citizens to avoid visiting the airport, citing an imminent threat from insurgents.