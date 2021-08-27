At least 90 including US soldiers killed in Kabul airport bombings

At least 150 Afghans, American troops wounded in two explosions claimed by banned 'Islamic State'

Web Desk
11:42 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
At least 90 including US soldiers killed in Kabul airport bombings
Share

KABUL — At least 90 people, including Afghan civilians and US soldiers, were killed after two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked Kabul airport on Thursday.

Also, more than 150 Afghans and 18 US soldiers were wounded in the airport attack, which was later claimed by the Islamic State terrorist group.

"A thirteenth US service member has died from his wounds suffered as a result of the attack on Abbey Gate," Central Command spokesman Captain Bill Urban said in a statement.

Ten of those killed and several wounded were US Marines, Marine Corps spokesman Major Jim Stenger said in a statement.

"We mourn the loss of these Marines and pray for their families," Stenger said.

Earlier on Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a tweet the first explosion took place at Abbey Gate and "was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties".

"We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update," Kirby added.

The injured persons were shifted to hospital for treatment while the Taliban tightened security at the airport. 

The bombings came hours after US and UK officials asked their citizens to avoid visiting the airport, citing an imminent threat from insurgents.

General Frank McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said US commanders were on alert for more attacks by Daesh, including possibly rockets or vehicle-borne bombs targeting the airport.

"We're doing everything we can to be prepared," he said, adding that some intelligence was being shared with the Taliban and that he believed "some attacks have been thwarted by them."

US forces are racing to complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan by an Aug. 31 deadline set by President Joe Biden, who said he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike a Daesh affiliate that claimed the responsibility.

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said during televised comments from the White House.

At least 12 US soldiers killed, 15 wounded in ... 12:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021

At least 12 US soldiers were killed in Thursday’s Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan.  Pentagon Press ...

More From This Category
Biden vows to hunt down Kabul attackers
10:49 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:18 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 27 August 2021
09:47 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 95 deaths, 4,016 new Covid-19 ...
08:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
13 US soldiers killed, 18 wounded in Kabul ...
12:41 AM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistani soldier embraces martyrdom as ...
12:19 AM | 27 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
LUX Style Awards 2021 unveils nominations for its 20th edition
07:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr